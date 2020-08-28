203 outstanding bench warrants in Roscommon/Longford garda division

There are 203 outstanding bench warrants in the Roscommon/Longford garda division, with one outstanding warrant dating back to September 15,1998.

Bench warrants are issued for the arrest of a person who has failed to appear in court.

135 of the outstanding bench warrants in the Roscommon/Longford division are over six months old.

In neighbouring garda divisions, Cavan/Monaghan, Sligo/Leitrim and Westmeath, the number of outstanding warrants is 810, 297 and 241, respectively.

According to the figures, as of July 25, 2020 there are 33,857 bench warrants outstanding nationally.

The figures were released by Minister for Justice and Equality Helen McEntee TD in response to a question by Deputy Catherine Murphy.

Deputy Murphy had sought a breakdown of the number of bench warrants outstanding nationally and the number outstanding for six months and 12 months in each garda division. She also asked what was the longest outstanding warrant in each garda division.



Minister McEntee noted the difficulties in relation to the execution of bench warrants, is not exclusive to Ireland, but experienced by “police forces around the world”.

“These difficulties are compounded where the warrant has been outstanding for some years. However, I am assured that An Garda Sióchána execute warrants as expeditiously as possible, giving priority to the execution of warrants relating to serious crimes.”

Minister McEntee also pointed out that “the figure for outstanding bench warrants recorded by PULSE at any given time reflects an accumulation of old bench warrants which has arisen over the years and that therefore the total figure for outstanding bench warrants as shown on PULSE may not be a reliable indicator of the number of 'live' warrants which are actually enforceable.”