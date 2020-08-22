Covid-19 latest: No new Longford infections as health chiefs record 156 new cases and two further deaths

A further 156 cases of Covid-19 and two further deaths have been reported by the Department of Health, this evening.

It means there have now been 1,777 Covid-19 deaths and 27,908 cases since the pandemic began.

Eighty one of today's cases are men, 75 are women and 71% are under 45 years of age.

Dublin recorded the most cases with a total of 55 with 36 in Kildare, 12 in Tipperary, nine in Limerick, seven in Kilkenny, six in Waterford and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn pleaded with people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 restrictions in a bid to suppress the virus.

“It is vital that people all across the country follow the public health advice. If you have any symptoms, isolate and contact your GP by phone immediately,” he said.