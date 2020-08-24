Longford's Covid-19 cases total nears 300 mark
The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Longford is nearing the 300 mark after two further confirmed infections of the disease were recorded over the past number of days.
Last Friday evening, the county experienced its first case in several weeks while on Monday evening health chiefs revealed a further episode of the virus, bringing to 289 the number of confirmed cases in the county since the middle of March.
