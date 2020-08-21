Gardaí probe suspected aggravated raid in Longford town
Gardaí have launched an investigation into a suspected aggravated burglary in Longford town yesterday
It's understood a number of individuals, some of whom are in their late teens, entered a property in the Clonbalt Woods area of Longford town yesterday sometime between 12pm and 5pm.
It's not known what the exact motive for the incident was and gardaí are expected to launch an official appeal later this afternoon.
More to follow....
