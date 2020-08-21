LATEST | Longford people urged to conserve water as reservoirs re-fill following restoration of power

Irish Water and Longford County Council appeal to customers on the Longford Central Water Supply to conserve water as reservoirs refill following the restoration of power to Lough Forbes, Lanesboro and Newtowncashel water treatment plants.

Over the course of today normal water supply will resume to all customers impacted by water outages or low water pressure.

While water supply to homes and businesses is returning to normal we are asking customers in Longford town, Ballinalee, Clondra, Drumlish, Kilashee, Lanesboro, Lisreevagh, Newtowncashel and surrounding areas to conserve water where possible.

As handwashing remains a priority, simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on this supply. Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth and shaving can save up to 6 litres of water per minute.

Taking a shower instead of a bath or using a watering can rather than a hose when gardening can also make a big difference in water use. For more tips on how to conserve water in your home, visit www.water.ie/conservation

Irish Water and Longford County Council understands the inconvenience when an outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while normal water supply returns following.

Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

