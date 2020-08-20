Covid-19 latest: 136 new cases, one further death

There have been 136 additional cases of Covid-19 and one further death reported to the Department of Health, this evening.

Of these cases notified today, 54 were men and 81 were women.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said 51 originated in Dublin, 24 in Kildare, 12 in Kilkenny, 11 in Tipperary, seven in Cork, six in Limerick, six in Wexford, five in Meath and the remaining 14 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford and Wicklow.

He said: "The core message from the National Public Health Emergency team this week is to limit your social networks.

"Stick to a limit of six people from no more than three households indoors and 15 people outdoors.

"Risk assess your environment and do not stay if it doesn't feel safe."