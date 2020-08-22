CAB officers seize files but did not conduct Longford ‘raids’

Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) officers have called to a number of locations in Longford town as part of an ongoing probe into organised crime, but have not conducted 'raids' or searches as part of those investigations, the Leader has learned.

It's understood those enquiries relate to a well documented operation carried out at the beginning of July in which cash, vehicles, designer jewellery and clothing were seized.

None of the locations or individuals behind those operations identified are believed to be implicated as a result of those efforts but were instead singled out by CAB officials as a means of strengthening a case against a well oiled Longford crime family.

The Leader has learned CAB officers have taken away files and documentation from a number of properties with sources insisting those endeavours were “not raids but rather investigative measures” as the law enforcement agency attempts to build its case against up to 20 suspects.

Those measures follow a decision by Joe Flaherty TD and Longford law firm John J Quinn & Co to issue public statements in response to “malicious” allegations made online that both, along with a number of other parties, were the subject of a CAB investigation.

Writing on his Facebook page, Mr Flaherty said the allegations are part of a “sustained campaign” against him which is “clear designed to discredit” him.

“I have not, now or ever been ‘raided by CAB’, either at my office or family home. Nor have I had any engagement at any level with the anti crime agency,” the Longford-Westmeath TD said.

“I accept in the course of my political work that I am open to public scrutiny but I cannot stand by and allow my name to be defamed and my family to be abused and insulted,” he added.

That was followed by a similar public rebuttal by John J. Quinn & Company on its own Facebook page at the weekend.

“"It has come to our attention that there is presently a blatantly untrue allegation being promoted across social media that our office was recently 'raided by CAB'.

"This allegation is without merit, entirely fabricated and untrue," read the statement.

It's believed gardaí made contact with the author of the allegations over the past number of days with the individual concerned retracting those remarks before making a public apology as a result.