Covid-19 latest: 54 new cases, two further deaths

There have been 54 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed this evening by the Department of Health with more deaths.

Longford has been named among the counties to have reported cases along with 19 new cases in Dublin, eight in Kildare and the remainder in Carlow, Kilkenny, Clare, Donegal, Kerry, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford.

Twenty seven of the cases were associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

Eight cases have been identified as coming from community transmission.