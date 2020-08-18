Covid-19 latest: Longford named among counties for new cases

There have been 190 new cases of Covid-19 this evening as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly warned the country was at 'tipping point' in its efforts to stem its flow.

A total of 190 new cases were confirmed this evening as the Government announced a number of new measures to try and tackle a recent upsurge in the virus over the past number of days.

The number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Longford since the pandemic began now stands at 290.

They include limiting indoor gatherings to six people, down from 50, excluding religious services and businesses.

All visits to homes will also be limited to no more than six people from no more than three households while all sporting events are to be held behind closed doors.

In a further move, gardai are to be afforded new powers to ensure the new measures are adhered to.

