CAB look to close net on Longford crime gang

Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) officers have seized files and documentation from a number of locations in Longford town as part of an ongoing operation into organised crime, the Leader understands.

Those inquiries relate to a well documented operation led by CAB and local gardaí six weeks ago when several hundred thousand euros worth of cash, vehicles and designer clothing were seized from a well known Longford crime family.

It also prompted a local TD and solicitors firm to publicly rubbish “malicious” claims made online which alleged they, togther with a number of other businesses in Longford town, had been the subject of 'raids' by the state law enforcement agency.

Longford-Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty and John J. Quinn & Co both issued statements to refute the “blatantly untrue allegations.”

Mr Flaherty, via his own Facebook page, condemned what he termed was a “sustained campaign” against him which was “clearly designed to discredit” him.

That was followed hours later by an almost identical public rebuttal by John J. Quinn & Company.

In a statement posted on its own Facebook page, the company roundly dismissed the allegations as being unfounded and without foundation.

"It has come to our attention that there is presently a blatantly untrue allegation being promoted across social media that our office was recently 'raided by CAB'.

"This allegation is without merit, entirely fabricated and untrue," read the statement.

The Leader attempted to make contact with CAB over its ongoing investigation into organised crime in the county, but was met with a response through the Garda Press Office that it would not comment on “third party material.”

The Leader understands, however, that CAB, over the past three weeks, have seized files from a series of undisclosed locations as part of “investigative measures” into the operations of up to 20 suspects from a prominent Longford crime gang.