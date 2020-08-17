Covid-19 latest: Another Longford case confirmed among 56 new infections

Longford has another confirmed case of Covid-19 on its books this evening after another 56 new infections were confirmed by the Department of Health.

Of the cases notified today, 26 are in Kildare, 13 in Dublin and the rest of the 17 cases are in Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow.

No further deaths have been reported while 35 of the new cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 12 cases have been identified as community transmission.

The National Public Health Emergency Team are meeting this evening to consider further recommendations for government.