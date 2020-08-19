Longford businesses reminded that applications are open for Restart Grant Plus Scheme

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has opened applications for the Restart Grant Plus Scheme, which gives up to €25,000 to businesses to help them reopen and manage the impact of Covid-19.



The Restart Grant Plus Scheme which replaces the existing restart grant scheme is part of the governments July Stimulus, a €7.4bn package of measures designed to stimulate a jobs-led recovery and build economic confidence.



Michael Nevin, Head of Enterprise at Longford County Council explained, “The grant amount has increased substantially and will provide eligible Longford businesses with much needed funds to assist in the reopening of their business.



“The minimum grant is now €4,000 and maximum is €25,000. Previous grant amounts were €2,000 and €10,000 respectively’.”



An additional €300 million of funding has been provided in addition to the €250 million previously committed and further key changes have also been announced to the scheme.



Medium sized companies with up to 250 employees can now apply (previously the grant was for companies with less than 50 employees) and non-rateable B&Bs, sports clubs with commercial activities and trading charity shops are now eligible.



Businesses that already received a grant under the first scheme will receive correspondence directly from Longford County Council detailing how to apply for further funding under the Restart Grant Plus.



Businesses who did not apply under the first scheme should visit www.longfordcoco.submit.com/ to submit their application before the September 30 deadline.



