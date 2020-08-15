Covid-19 latest: Massive spike sees 200 new cases reported

The Department of Health has this evening said the emergence of 200 new cases of coronavirus is "deeply concerning."

It is the largest single day increase in the virus since the beginning of May.

Despite no new deaths having been reported, almost half of the new cases of Covid-19 are in three midland counties currently in a two week enforced lockdown.

Eighty-one of those are in Kildare with six more emanating from Co Laois.

In one modest positive note, Longford was not among the remaining 11 counties to have reported cases this evening.

Fifty-six of the other cases came from Dublin, the Department of Health have confirmed.