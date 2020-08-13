Covid-19 latest: 92 further cases, no deaths

There are another 92 cases of Covid-19 being reported this evening with no new deaths.

Twenty four of those are in Kildare, one of three midland counties currently in a two week lockdown.

A further 24 are in Dublin, eight in Limerick, six in Carlow, six in Kilkenny, five each in Meath and Clare and 14 additional ones spread across nine different counties.

Longford's current healthy standing in having no new cases having been reported in recent weeks continues with the county once again remaining free of any new diagnoses being reported.