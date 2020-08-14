Ross endorses funding of €104,040 for Longford towns

The announcement of the first funding approvals in County Longford under the enhanced Town and Village Renewal Scheme has been welcomed by Cathaoirleach Paul Ross.

Cllr Ross said “this initial allocation of funds for projects enables our towns and villages adapt in a creative manner to Covid-19 that will support economic and social recovery.”

The funding, announced by Minister Heather Humphreys TD, will help rural towns and villages respond and adapt to public health requirements associated with Covid-19, particularly social distancing.

The approved projects will assist businesses and communities Lisryan, Aughnacliffe, Ballymahon, Lanesboro, Granard and Edgeworthstown.

The approved projects were identified by local community groups and businesses, in conjunction with the Council and include the construction of a footpath to link residential and services areas in Aughnacliffe village (€40,000); creation of covered outdoor event space to facilitate outdoor markets and public events in Ballymahon (€25,000); enhancements to Lisryan village recreational facility to allow use all year round (€25,000); development of self-guided walking tour maps for four towns (Ballymahon, Lanesboro, Granard and Edgeworthstown), with a “seek and find” challenge which reveals the history of specific features in the main towns in Longford (€14,040).