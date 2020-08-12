Man sets dogs on gardaí while attempting to evade arrest near Lanesboro

Two gardaí had a lucky escape this week after a man set a pair of unmuzzled dogs on them while attempting to evade arrest outside Lanesboro.

The Leader understands the incident took place shortly after 7am last Thursday morning when gardaí, who were carrying out a speed detection checkpoint, observed a vehicle driving at close to 130km/hr in a 50km/hr zone.

It's believed the vehicle failed to stop with the driver, who was accompanied by a male front seat passenger, later abandoning the car before running into a house in the Cloontuskert area.

The man is alleged to have received three warnings from gardaí after emerging from the house a short time later in an “aggressive manner” and which resulted in pepper spray being deployed.

Sources close to the investigation have revealed the man went back inside to the house for a second time before re-emerging seconds later with what have been described as “two large akita dogs”.

The Leader has learned both dogs were unmuzzled and kept both gardaí at bay while the man returned to his vehicle and drove it towards the rear of the property.

The 33-year-old, who is from the south Longford area, was later arrested and appeared before a special sitting of Longford District Court on Saturday where he was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear back before a sitting of Castlerea District Court on Friday morning.