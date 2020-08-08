Fears of second Covid-19 wave as health chiefs confirm 174 new cases

Fears of a second Covid-19 wave are gathering pace this evening after the Department of Health confirmed 174 new cases with one person passing away.

110 of those were found to be in Kildare, one of three counties currently in the midst of a two week lockdown due to a spike in cases.

Twenty seven were in Dublin and seven in Cork, seven in Offaly, six in Meath and a further 17 spread across 13 other counties.