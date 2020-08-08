Gardai will have 'high visible presence' during three county lockdown

An Garda Síochána has confirmed that it will have a 'high visible presence' in Kildare, Laois and Offaly as part of new public health measures that are due to be implemented as of midnight tonight (August 7).

Gardai say they will continue 'a graduated policing response' based on its tradition of policing by consent. This will see Gardaí engage, educate and encourage.

An Garda Síochána is asking the public to 'continue their excellent compliance adhering to the public health guidelines'.

A lockdown across the entire three counties came into place last night.