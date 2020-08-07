Two arrested following discovery of €240,000 cannabis grow house in Carrigallen

Gardaí have arrested two men following the discovery of a cannabis grow house containing €240,000 of suspected cannabis plants in Carrigallen Co Leitrim today, Friday August 7, 2020.

The discovery was made at a house in Carrigallen Co Leitrim at approximately 10am this morning by Gardaí and Detectives from the Sligo /Leitrim Division.



Approximately 300 cannabis plants (pending analysis) were seized along with growing equipment including lights, fans and an irrigation system.

Two men, both aged in their mid-20s, were arrested at the house and conveyed to Carrick on Shannon Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.