Lakeland Agri encourages all customers to wear face coverings

Customers at the Lakeland Agri network of retail stores in Longford, Monaghan and Lough Egish are being strongly encouraged to use face coverings while in store. In recent weeks, the Irish Government has introduced regulations to enforce the wearing of face coverings in public places – this includes retail outlets such as agri stores.

Mark Delahunty, General Manager of Lakeland Agri, said compliance rates among customers wearing face coverings are very high with most adhering to the Government guidelines. Mr Delahunty is urging all customers to take the guidelines seriously.

“Since the outbreak of Covid-19, we have put the safety and wellbeing of our farmers, staff and customers as our number one priority,” said Mr Delahunty

“Across our network of Lakeland Agri stores, we have put in place every possible measure to help halt the spread of Covid-19.

“These measures include call and collect service, carefully managed flows of customers entering the stores, Perspex screens at counters, clear signage inside and outside of the stores as well as hand sanitizing facilities,” he said.

“With the Government now moving to enforce the wearing of face coverings in public places, including retail outlets, we are encouraging all our loyal customers to adhere to these regulations and continue to curb the spread of Covid-19 across our communities.

“I want to thank all our staff and customers for working so hard to keep all of us safe at this time.”