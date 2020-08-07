Longford pair in court over feud row

A man and a woman appeared in court charged in connection to an alleged violent feud related row in Longford town.

The pair were arrested by gardaí and questioned over an incident which involved two warring local families allegedly goading and intimidating each other with weapons on July 12.

They both appeared at Mullingar District Court before Judge Seamus Hughes.

It brings to six the number of people arrested and charged in connection to a row which has since been widely viewed and distributed on social media.

John Stokes (48) 33 Springlawn, Longford, Christopher Stokes (19), 10 Ardeevan, Longford, Jason Farrell (29) 8 Garvey's Close, Longford and Michael Mears (21) have already been charged over the same incident and remanded in custody by Judge Seamus Hughes.

During that sitting and as previously revealed by the Leader the row, involving two families some of whom are related to one another, involved a nine year old child who allegedly brandished a hammer from his tracksuit bottoms.

In remanding the four into custody, Judge Hughes described the scenes he witnessed on social media as "absolutely appalling stuff" and said the courts needed to take a tough handed approach to Longford's spiralling feuding problem.

They have since been remanded in custody for a second time until August 4 next.