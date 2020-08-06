Senator Micheál Carrigy meets with Bord na Mona workers to discuss 'shovel ready' project

Senator Micheál Carrigy has met with Bord na Mona workers this week to discuss their 'shovel ready' project, which will create alternative employment for local workers and families.

Speaking about his visit to the area yesterday, Senator Carrigy said, "having spent some time in Lanesboro and Ballyleague today and visited some local businesses I was afforded the opportunity to meet with the Bord na Mona workers and the project team in relation to their ‘shovel ready’ project to create alternative employment for local workers and families.

"The project is a new Outdoor Recreation Centre for Lanesboro and Ballyleague to include a new centre, boat and the retraining of ex Bord na Mona staff to be developed. This project will create 15 full time jobs and 20 part-time seasonal jobs for redundant Bord na Mona workers.

"I also visited Peter and Sheila Clancy at Lough Ree Distillery and discussed their plans to build a distillery and visitors centre. These would be fantastic additions to these areas and I fully support both these projects and would hope that Longford and Ballyleague will get their fair share in the first tranche of funding."