North Longford councillors lead calls for signage at Esker Cross along Cairn Hill route

Cllr Garry Murtagh has called for significant signage at Esker Cross “as a noted landmark referenced on the Táin Trail”.

At a meeting of Granard MD last week, Cllr Murtagh highlighted the fact that there is “no reference to Esker Cross” on signage in the area and sought support from the council to get noteworthy signage in place.

Area Engineer, David Coppinger, explained that a small amount of the amenities capital funding could be used for signage at Cairn Hill, but it’s a very limited fund.

“It might be possible to put finger pointing signs from Doherty’s Cross along the route but if you name every crossroads, that’s a huge task,” he said.

“Maybe we’ll leave it at finger pointing signs, so,” said Cllr Murtagh, to agreement from colleagues.