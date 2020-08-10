Green light for Ballymahon, Granard and Drumlish projects

Despite the disruption and difficulty brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, Longford County Council planners have been busy adjudicating on various applications and in recent weeks they’ve given the go for projects across the county.

Cignal Infrastructure Ltd, has been granted conditional planning permission with eight conditions attached, to construct a 21m high multi-user lattice tower telecommunications structure in Granard.

Situated at Barrack Lane, the structure will carry antenna and dishes enclosed within a 2.4 metre high palisade fence compound, together with associated ground equipment and associated site works.

Millennium Machinery Limited, based at Millennium House, Athlone Road Industrial Estate, Ballymahon, has been given the go ahead for the proposed construction of a single storey extension which will comprise a reception area together with relevant signage to service existing two storey building and all ancillary works.

Two applications from Drumlish have also received the green light from Longford County Council planners.

Whizzkids Drumlish, based at Mill Road, is proposing an extension to the front of the existing creche / Montessori school and all ancillary works.

Drumlish Community Centre has been granted permission for the proposed construction of a two storey extension to the front and rear of existing community centre building.

Their plans also include proposed internal & external alterations to the existing community centre building and proposed alterations to the existing car park area to the rear of the community centre building so as to facilitate the proposed construction of the rear extension and all ancillary site works.