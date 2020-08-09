Judge tells Longford shoplifter: ‘The day of thieving is over’

A Longford woman has been told she will be sent to jail if she commits any more shoplifting offences after she pleaded guilty to stealing razor blades from a local pharmacy.

Caroline Kelly, 3 Farrell’s Terrace, Granard, admitted walking into Loughrey’s Pharmacy, Dublin Street, Longford on April 21 2020 and making off with €22 worth of razor blades.

Ms Kelly appeared in the morning session of last week’s sitting of Longford District Court where her solicitor John Quinn asked his client for an additional two weeks in which to compensate the court for the theft.

However, Judge Seamus Hughes rejected that request, telling her: “Don’t test me anymore. Go and get the money for the razor blades.”

Judge Hughes said his patience with the accused was also compromised by the fact she had been missing from court on two previous occasions.

When Ms Kelly returned to the court in the afternoon, Mr Quinn handed in €25 on her behalf.

Judge Hughes said he wanted to monitor Ms Kelly’s behaviour over the next 12 months and warned her of the consequences she faced if coming to garda attention in the meantime.

“If you commit any further theft, even for €10 you will go to prison,” he told her.

“The day of thieving is over.”

The case was adjourned until June 8 2021.