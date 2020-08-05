Sunday night fire at derelict house in Longford town not being treated as arson

A fire, which broke out in a derelict house on the Battery Road on Sunday night is not being treated as an arson attack, gardaí have confirmed.

The fire broke out at approximately 10.20pm on Sunday night at the derelict residence and was initially treated as suspected criminal damage by fire but has since been dismissed as an accident.

It is understood a fire was lit in the house, which has been derelict for a number of years. The fire got out of control but was quickly extinguished by local fire services.

No injuries were reported from the incident, which was the third fire to break out on Sunday night.

An incident, which had occurred earlier in the evening is being treated as a suspected arson attack.

