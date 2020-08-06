Loyal and kind, the late Micheál McCreanor was one of the founding members of The Cathedral Circle weekly draw in 1962

Renowned as a cheerful person of integrity and dedication, the community of Longford was deeply saddened following the recent death of the well respected Micheál McCreanor, Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary Frances and also by his brothers Frankie, Raymond, Tony, Gerry, Patsy, infant brother Liam and by his sister Rosemary, Micheál passed to his eternal reward, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford, on Wednesday, July 22.

Micheál will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brothers Jimmy (Longford), Kevin, Clement and Brendan (all London), sister Marie (London), sisters in law Anna-Mai, Valerie and Beryl, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Many people lined the streets in a fitting tribute to Micheál as his funeral cortege passed by his home in Templemichael Terrace ahead of the celebration of Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, July 25 in St Mel's Cathedral.

Extending condolences to Micheál’s family, friends and neighbours, Tiernan Dolan, curator of the hugely popular Humans of Longford Facebook Page, wrote;

“Longford town has lost one its gentlest of gentlemen with the recent death of Micheál McCreanor.

“Micheál worked in the Convent of Mercy for many long years and was always known for his friendliness, friendship, honesty, integrity and his big smile.

“Micheál was one of the founding members of The Cathedral Circle weekly draw in 1962. He gave decades of faithful service to the draw on all his Monday nights collecting tickets from the shops down the years. He was involved both as promoter and committee member since 1962.

“Every single Tuesday morning he collected the Monday night's draw takings and deposited the bag of notes and coins to the bank, returning with the deposit slip for the records.

“His many years and decades of commitment have been enormously generous.

“In his own quiet way, Micheál helped hugely with the upkeep of the cathedral, the country's most iconic building - he was like one of its pillars, steadfast and steady.”

Many poignant tributes were also paid to Micheál on the condolence section of RIP.ie.

Mel and Bernice Gorman wrote, “Micheál will be remembered for his loyalty to his work in the convent and with the Cathedral Circle. He was a creature of habit. He was very dedicated and every Monday night you would meet him on Bannon Terrace heading for the draw in the presbytery. On a Sunday morning we can picture Micheál and the late Cyril Carrigy walking up St Mel's Road for 10am Mass.

“He received great love and care from Jennifer, Jimmy and Anna Mai. He had very kind neighbours who appreciated him and he is one of the last of great old Longfordians. He will be missed.”

Lucius & Jean Farrell said they had many fond memories of Micheál’s loyalty and help to the Longford Leader in the '70s & '80s.

Margie Faughnan recalled that Micheál was the mail delivery man for all at the Longford Leader. “He was efficient, trustworthy and a true gentleman. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Former Leader staff, Brendan Bracken, Killoe, described Micheál as ’a wonderful friend to all in the olden days at the Longford Leader’, while Marie Casey remembered the deceased as ‘being so kind, helpful and obliging during the good old days in the Longford Leader. May he Rest in Peace’.

Fr Vinny Connaughton, PP Ardagh, said, “Micheál was a great man for the Cathedral Circle and for the church in Longford. May he be rewarded for all his kindness and generosity.”

Pauline O’Connor RSM wrote: “Jennifer, Anna Mai, Jimmy and extended family, my thoughts and prayers are with you. Micheál will be fondly remembered as a gentle, cheerful person of integrity and dedication. May his generous spirit rest in peace.”

Sr Angela Bracken said she remembered Micheál fondly, as a gentle, loyal and trusted member of the Convent staff for so many years, and Sr Beatrice said he was a member of the Mercy family for a lifetime. “May his noble soul rest happily in peace.”

Joan Kiernan and Kitty Hughes also remembered the late Micheál. “Happy memories of our Monday nights at the Cathedral Circle, always cheerful and a lovely disposition. He was a rare one,” remarked Joan, with Kitty adding, “A true gentleman. He will be remembered for his dedication to the Cathedral Circle.”

