Aughnacliffe's Kevin O'Connell ditches the car and raises important funds for Diabetes Ireland

Type 1 diabetes sufferer, Kevin O’Connell, has just completed a 200km charity run to and from his workplace, West Pharma Blanchardstown, Dublin during the month of July in support of Diabetes Ireland.

Kevin is a grandson of Kathleen Mulligan Rossduff, Aughnacliffe and he has raised €3,150 and his workplace is matching that amount.

Kevin ran about 13km each day on top of 12-hour shifts, managing his blood glucose levels and his insulin as required. He also used the latest technology, the Freestyle Libre, to monitor his diabetes each day.

Now living in Castleknock, Dublin, Kevin works as an automation technician for West Pharma, a contractor company which produces diabetic products for large size customers like Abbott, Lilly, and Novo Nordisk.

Kevin was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes on November 14, 2005, the most important date in the diabetes community as it coincides with the birthday of Frederick Banting who discovered insulin which gives life to millions of people with diabetes worldwide.

A native of Rosemount, Westmeath, he was in second year of secondary school (Moate Community School) when he was diagnosed.

He revealed, “After a week in Mullingar hospital learning the ropes to adapt to my new lifestyle, I was back to school with a long-term illness that I did not know all the answers to when my friends, and teachers asked about it.”

Kevin highlights that while having diabetes, his life has not changed very much. He still got the opportunity to complete a skydive, go skiing, enjoy foreign holidays, complete courses like Hell & Back and Tough Mudder.

You can still donate to Kevin’s Challenge, at Kevin's 200KM For Diabetes Ireland page on JustGiving.com.