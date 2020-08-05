€15,000 of Town & Village funding ring-fenced for footpaths in the village of Aughnacliffe

Cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District, Cllr Garry Murtagh, has expressed his delight with the announcement from the office of Minister Heather Humphreys over the long weekend for the allocation of €40,000 from the Town & Village fund, plus the recent allocation of €15,000 from the Community Involvement Scheme towards the provision of footpaths in the village of Aughnacliffe.

"This has been hugely welcomed by residents and the community as a whole as it has been a huge bone of contention for many years not only for accessibility reasons throughout the village but also from a Health and Safety perspective," said Cllr Murtagh.

"The village of Aughnacliffe extends from Campbell’s Butchers to the Garda Barracks and due to the length of the village the traffic is fast moving. The only practical footpath in the village was constructed by FAS in the 1980’s and the aim is to connect the gaps and in doing so, make it safer for pedestrians to access the schools, church, shops, leebeen park etc. and highlights the importance and the need for local representation.

"The Town & Village application was directed at linking the middle of the village to the upper end from the community centre to Campbell’s Butchers shop via a footpath and to include accommodation works.

"The Community Involvement Scheme application with the support of Colmcille Area Development Group in facilitating the community element is directed at linking Lois Na Crois to the Takeaway/Diner via a footpath and accommodation works.

"I wish to sincerely thank the Campbell & Reilly families and the Colmcille Area Development Group for facilitating these projects, for without their support it would not have been possible to get them off the ground.

"I also wish to acknowledge Longford County Council’s engineers and the regeneration team for their support and direction throughout the planning and application process.

"I look forward to seeing these, and other projects reach fruition in the coming months. This is just one of a number of projects that I have been working towards since my election to the council in May 2019."