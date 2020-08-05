Longford Gardaí trawl CCTV in fire probe

Gardaí believe a fire which broke out at an apartment complex in Longford town over the weekend may have been started deliberately.

The blaze at Cuirt An Oir, a large residential complex across from SuperValu along the main Athlone Road, was first reported at around 6:50pm on Sunday evening.

Fire crews managed to contain the fire a short time later before a second incident occurred shortly before 9pm.

The Leader understands investigations as to the fire’s initial origin are presently focused on a sofa while the later blaze from the same apartment is understood to have come from the bedroom area.

Garda investigators are trying to establish if an accelerant was used in either of the incidents and are currently trawling CCTV from close to the scene and local service stations in an effort to further those enquiries.

No arrests have yet been made but the Leader understands both incidents are not linked to any ongoing feuds in Longford town.

Gardaí have, meanwhile, dismissed reports of a separate suspected arson incident which had been reported at a derelict residence on the Battery Road, Longford later on Sunday evening.

