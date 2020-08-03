Irish Water granted planning to construct new pump house in Newtownforbes
Irish Water has been granted permission by Longford County Council planners to proceed with the construction of a new pump house and a dissolved air flotation (DAF) building extension at its Lough Forbes Water Treatment Plant, Clooniher, Newtownforbes.
A Nature Impact Statement has been prepared in respect of this planning application which also entails the installation of seven above ground tanks; two above ground kiosks; two below ground tanks; and all associated ancillary development works, including the installation of one davit crane, and stairs and platform between chemical tanks, and temporary development works.
