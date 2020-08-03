South Longford business in appeal for information on stolen property

A south Longford business has put out an appeal for information following the theft of a number of trailers and equipment from the Abbeyshrule area sometime between Saturday night and this morning.

White's Trailers put out the appeal on Facebook this morning and, within three hours, the post had already been shared more than 950 times.

A number of items were stolen from the Abbeyshrule business last night including a triaxle flatbed trailer (16' x 6'6), two livestock trailers (14' and 8'), a Honda 400 quad and a number of tools.

Business owners have serial numbers for all stolen property and are offering a reward for information leading to the return of all items.

They are also asking anyone in the local area with cameras facing the road to look back at last night's footage to see if there was anything suspicious.

The nearest garda station to Abbeyshrule is Ballymahon Garda Station, which can be contacted on (090) 643 2303.