Breaking: Emergency services at scene of major Longford apartment complex fire

Fire crews and gardai are currently attempting to stem a major fire at an apartment complex in Longford town.

It's understood the blaze at Cuirt an Oir across from SuperValu in Longford town broke out at around 6:30pm.

Emergency crews managed to contain the fire but it's believed it broke out again at around 9pm.

No one was injured and the complex was evacuated successfully.

The Leader understands there was no foul foul play involved as investigations now continue as to the fire's original source.