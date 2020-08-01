Funeral arrangements announced for Longford man who died in New York

The funeral arrangements have been announced following the sudden death of a 39 years old Longford native in New York.

Thomas David Mulligan of Woodlawn, Bronx, New York, formerly Larkfield, Dring, Co Longford passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held at the Pelham Funeral Home, 64 Lincoln Ave Pelham, NY 10803 on Monday, August 3, from 2pm to 6pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St Barnabas Church 409 E. 241 St Bronx, NY 10470 at 9:30am on Tuesday August 4. Cremation will be private. For further information please visit Pelhamfuneral.com

A memorial mass will also be held for Thomas in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta at a later date.

In accordance with Government Covid 19 guidelines, the family home is private please. Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Thomas was born to Thomas and Rose Mulligan of Larkfield, Dring, Co Longford. He was raised in Mullinalaghta where he attended St Columba's National School and Ardscoil Phadraig, Granard.



Thomas loved playing rugby and gaelic football. He also received medals for draughts while attending secondary school.

He then began working for the forestry in Ireland. He loved his job, but Tom had bigger plans and moved to the Bronx New York in August 2001.

He lived in Woodlawn while starting a career as a carpenter. After working for various construction companies he joined local 18A and most recently local 79.



In 2006, Tom met the love of his life, Tara Kenneally and they married in 2012.

In his spare time, Tom loved to play pool, darts, listen to music, travel with his wife exploring various food offerings and bringing to life his wife's ideas for their home.

Tom will be remembered as a big-hearted and hardworking gentleman. He was caring, generous and had a great sense of humour.

He will be deeply missed by his wife Tara, his mother Rose, his brother Sean, his sisters Rosaleen and Teresa, his nephews, nieces, in-laws, family and friends. He is predeceased by his father Thomas Mulligan and his brother Vincent Mulligan.