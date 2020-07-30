Gardaí in Longford intervene as passenger refuses to wear face mask on train

Gardaí were called to Longford Train Station this morning when a passenger refused to wear a face mask in accordance with current Covid-19 public transport guidelines.

It is understood the man boarded the train at Dromod and, when asked to wear a face mask, he refused to do so, resulting in a call to Longford Garda Station.

Gardaí have confirmed that, following garda intervention, the man complied and put on his face mask.