Monaghan queries speed limit hike entering Newtownforbes
Cllr Martin Monaghan has called on TTI officials to explain a decision to increase a speed limit sign entering Newtownforbes
Transport chiefs are coming under pressure to explain a decision to increase a speed limit sign entering Newtownforbes.
Cllr Martin Monaghan (FF) queried the move after it was revealed Transport Infrastructure Ireland had given the go ahead to increase the speed limit from 60km/h to 80km/h following public consultation.
