Longford Gardaí call time on distinguished careers
Gardaí John Reynolds (Carrigallen), Mark Mimnagh (Longford) and Liam Doherty (Carrick on Shannon and Clonguish) stand for a photograph outside Longford Garda Station on Sunday afternoon
Gardaí John Reynolds (Carrigallen), Mark Mimnagh (Longford) and Liam Doherty (Carrick on Shannon and Clonguish) took their leave from the ranks of Longford Gardaí at the weekend.
The occasion took place last Sunday outside Longford Garda Station.
