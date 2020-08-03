Book served on quartet over alleged Longford violent disorder row

Four men have been sent forward for trial in connection to an alleged violent disorder row in Longford almost three years ago.

Michael McDonagh (24), 7 Palace Drive, Ardnacassa, Longford, Martin McEvilley (21), Glebe View, Longford, Patrick O'Leary (26), 44 Ardlow Manor, Cavan and Kyle Quinn (19), 32 Glebe View, Longford, all appeared at a recent District Court sitting in Longford where a book of evidence was served.

Garda Shane O'Connor gave evidence of having served the book on each of the accused in respect of one count.

That arose following an alleged disturbance at Earl Street, Longford on September 9 2017.

Legal aid was granted to each of the accused men with a junior counsel also being signed off on.

The same conditions relating to the four men's existing bail conditions was extended with Judge Hughes also giving them the alibi warning.

They are due to reappear on October 6.