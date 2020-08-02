Longford councillors hand out funding to local community groups

A major street music festival in Longford town was given the seal of approval by local politicians last week.

Elected members from Longford's Municipal District agreed unanimously to set aside €3,000 from its annual community grants budget for the much anticipated event which takes place on August 15.

Local councillors likewise agreed to ring-fence 50 per cent of a €14,000 'Big Yellow Bus' project which is currently being developed by Longford's Attic Youth Café.

The remainder of the monies, subject to agreement, will come via Longford County Council's overall budget reserves.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan said the announcement was something which would provide much needed benefits to local teenagers.

“It's (Café) a comfort blanket for the youth of the county,” she said.