Longford women allegedly found with shotgun to face trial

Two Longford women are to stand trial for allegedly being found in the possession of a sawn off shotgun.

Caroline Donoghoe (44), 44 Cluain Na Sibhe, Killashee, Co Longford and Pauline Dempsey (21), 79 McKeon Park, Longford both appeared at a recent District Court sitting where a book of evidence was served on the pair.

The court was told both women face two counts arising from an incident at Farneyhoogan, Longford on September 2 2019.

State solicitor Mark Connellan said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given consent for the duo to be sent forward for trial to the next sittings of Longford Circuit Criminal Court on October 6.

Judge Seamus Hughes gave the two women the alibi warning, telling them they must provide to the state within 14 days details of any alibi either, or both, intend to rely on in the course of their trial.