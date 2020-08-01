Prison vans finally set to be taken off Longford's Main Street

The sight of prison vans on the Main Street of Longford look set to become a thing of the past by as early as next week.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus Butler received assurances from council executive representatives last week that work on providing an alternative access point to Longford's Courthouse could start as early as this week.

Area engineer Eamon Bennett said a galvanised steel barrier had been ordered from Fenelon Engineering in Longford town with on site activity likely to start from Monday.

Efforts to bring about an alternative pick up and drop off point for prison vans had previously been aired back in February.

“There's a lot of activity down there with people in custody and prison vans being parked up so it's great to see them being taken off the street,” said Cllr Butler.