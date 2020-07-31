'Longford is gone to Hell' in terms of illegal dumping, says Longford judge

Judge Seamus Hughes, at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court, bemoaned the amount of dumping that has taken place across the county in recent months, commenting that “Longford is gone to hell”.

The remarks came as Longford County Council brought a number of cases against people who have been caught on CCTV footage dumping in the Edgeworthstown area.

“I commend Longford County Council for the number of dumping prosecutions they have brought to this court,” said Judge Hughes.