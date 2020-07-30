Application to vary Longford man's bail terms refused

A man on violent disorder charges has had his application to vary the curfew on his bail refused by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Bernard McDonagh, who resides in a caravan at 5 Richmond Street, Longford, requested that the judge vary his curfew so that he can visit his mother.

Mr McDonagh is on a strict curfew following his involvement in a violent disorder in Longford town before Christmas. He is waiting to be served the book of evidence.

“If he can prove he’s visiting his mother, gardaí will exercise discretion,” said Judge Highes, denying the application.