Over €67,000 in illegal drugs and cigarettes seized by Revenue at Dublin and Athlone mail centres

Today, July 27, as a result of routine operations, and with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, Revenue officers at Dublin Mail Centre, seized over 1.6kgs of herbal cannabis.

The illegal drugs have an estimated value of over €33,600 and were discovered in seven separate parcels which originated from Spain. The parcels were declared as items such as ‘DVD Player’, ‘T-Shirts’ and ‘Textiles’ and were destined for addresses in Dublin, Wicklow, Carlow and Mayo.

In a separate operation today, as a result of routine operations, Revenue officers at Athlone Mail Centre seized over 880 grams of herbal cannabis and 13,500 cigarettes.

The illegal drugs have an estimated value of over €17,500 and were discovered in 35 separate parcels which originated in the UK and the US.

The smuggled cigarettes were discovered in 30 separate parcels originating from China and were declared as items such as ‘Playing Cards’, ‘Plastic Rulers’ and ‘Jigsaw’.

The cigarettes have a retail value of over €9,000 representing a loss to the exchequer of almost €7,200. The parcels were destined for addresses in Dublin, Kildare, Carlow and Tipperary.

Investigations are ongoing in relation to all seizures.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free-phone number 1800 295 295.