Gardaí in Granard appeal for information on vehicle stolen from Ballinamuck

Gardaí in Co Longford are appealing for information following the theft of a silver Toyota Hi-Lux Crew Cab, which was taken from Ballinamuck in north Co Longford on Tuesday, July 14, last.

The 2007 registered Hi-Lux pick-up - the same make and model as the one pictured - was stolen at approximately 4pm from Creelaghta, Ballinamuck.

Gardaí in Granard are investigating and are seeking the public’s assistance in locating this vehicle and returning it to its owner.

Anyone who may have noticed vehicles in the vicinity of Creelaghta on July 14, or who may have information or video footage of the stolen Hi-Lux are asked to come forward.

Those with information can contact Granard Garda Station on 043-6687660, or call any Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111