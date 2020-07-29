Late Lily Sheridan remembered as a lovely, friendly and industrious woman

Lily (Elizabeth) Sheridan (née Crudden), Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan / Longford died on July 19, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Formerly Crudden from The Derries, Loughduff she was predeceased by her brother Tommy and sister Nellie.

Lily will be forever missed by her loving family, her husband Jimmy, daughter Catherine and son-in-law Tom McManus (Soran, Ballinalee) and her adored grandsons Shane and Oisín, sister-in-law Mary (Boyle, Roscommon), nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends to whom we extend our sincere sympathy.

Lily, who was aged 93, was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and her passing has left a great void in her family circle.

She was a lovely, friendly, industrious and hospitable woman who worked hard alongside her husband Jimmy on their famer in Drumcrow where they were great neighbours.

Their farmstead was a sight to be seen, so neat, tidy and organized and all machinery and effects looked after with the greatest of care.

Lily’s remains reposed in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Tuesday, July 21 and burial took place following requiem mass in St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, on Wednesday, July 22 to adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace.