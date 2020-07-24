Child shoplifters warned: ‘don’t make it fun’

Judge Seamus Hughes has ordered a probation report for two young girls, aged 12 and 13, with a long list of shoplifting offences.

One of the girls has a list of 20 shoplifting charges, while her sister is charged with 16 similar offences.

“It is very serious to be shoplifting at your age, so don’t make it fun because I won’t let it be fun,” Judge Hughes warned the girls.

“I have the power to send you off to Dublin away from mammy and daddy and everyone else.”

The girls were warned to attend all of the probation appointments and a report is to be made available in the autumn.