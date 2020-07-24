Savings club agent fined for spending clients’ money

An agent for a Christmas Savings Club has been handed down a fine for spending money belonging to some of her clients, which left her employer out of pocket.

Colette Abbs, 78 Annaly Park, Longford, appeared before a sitting of Longford District Court last Tuesday morning where the court heard that, between January 1, 2018 and November 18, 2018, Ms Abbs had collected a total of €7,000 from six individuals from the Longford area.

Sgt Paddy McGirl, prosecuting, explained that, of that sum, €2,990.40 did not make its way back to the savings club, Park Ireland.

“Park Ireland compensated the six people but the company is out of pocket as a result,” said Sgt McGirl.

“She was working on a commission basis. Customers saved money with her.”

Solicitor for the defence, Frank Gearty explained that Ms Abbs had picked up a “bad habit” over the years.

“A bad habit broke out. Her clients’ accounts wouldn’t be monitored and temptation to do a little bit of spending developed,” he said.

“She’s always managed to make up the balance by the end of the year but, unfortunately, this time she couldn’t.”

He added that his client is 50 years old, with four grown children, who has had a “difficult life in terms of relationships” as well as “a variety of illnesses”.

“She’s on social welfare of €203 per week and she’s willing to pay back €50 per week out of that,” he said.

“That’ll leave her penniless,” Judge Hughes remarked, adding that he would finalise the issue with a fine of €250, giving Ms Abbs three months to pay.