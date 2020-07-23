Books of evidence served in Longford violent disorder case

A number of books of evidence have been served on individuals involved in a violent disorder incident, which occurred in Longford town before Christmas.

Noel Cawley, Lavender Cottage, Farnagh Hill, Longford, Johnny Nevin, Richmond House, 12 Legion Terrace, Townspark, Longford, William Nevin, 64 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford, and Martin Doyle, Ferefad, Ardagh Road, Longford, were all served the book of evidence at last Tuesday’s sitting of Longford District Court.

DPP directions are for trial on indictment and the men will reappear at Longford Circuit Court on October 6.

The men were part of a large group involved in the violent disorder incident, which occurred on Main Street, Longford, the week before Christmas, and saw two rivalling groups throw bricks and other objects at each other, while terrified passers by ran for cover.

Eleven suspects were held in custody over the Christmas period and all will reappear before the courts later in the year.