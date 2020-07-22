Longford's Eric Ehigie to host webinar launch of Child Talks 2020

Longford's Eric Ehigie (18) will have the honour of hosting next week's webinar launch of Child Talks 2020.

Child Talks 2020, which showcases the views and experiences of children in Ireland on World Children’s Day, will be officially launched on Wednesday, July 29 at 2pm by the Ombudsman for Children.

The webinar launch will feature a panel of speakers from previous Child Talks events, including the host, as well as the Children’s Ombudsman Dr Niall Muldoon.

The speakers will share their experiences of taking part in Child Talks and how they used their personal stories to highlight issues that mattered to them.

At last year’s event, Eric, discussed how he became involved in politics at a young age.

Eric commented, “Child Talks 2019 was phenomenal! It presented me with the opportunity to meet like-minded young people who are passionate about improving society in their own special ways, learn new skills, build my confidence, and share to the country the issues that I feel most strongly about.

"I have gained so much from the event and the build-up to it. It is certainly a significant moment of my life that I will always remember.”

Children’s Ombudsman, Dr Niall Muldoon said, “Child Talks is a unique event that gives children and young people the chance to have their say on a public platform. Every year we hear a range of stories from children all over Ireland about the issues that matter to them, whether it be the digital divide, access to healthcare or discrimination.

"The Covid-19 crisis has been a really difficult time for children and young people in particular and has no doubt raised a plethora of new issues. We’ve had some amazing young people take part in Child Talks over the past two years, and I’m delighted that Eric, Katie McKenna and Kate Murphy will be sharing their experiences with us at the launch next week.”

The theme of this year’s Child Talks will be revealed at the launch, and plans unveiled for workshops for children and young people interested in taking part.



Child Talks 2020 will be held in November to coincide with World Children’s Day.

To register to attend the webinar launch, click here.